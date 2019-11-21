DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Testimony continued Thursday in the hearing to determine if one of the suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting should be tried as an adult. On day four, both a counselor and a teacher testified about Alec McKinney’s, 16, behavior in school.
The counselor shared a Safe2Tell tip saying McKinney joked about suicide and cutting himself in November 2018, six months before the shooting on May 7. The counselor thought it was serious enough to call police and McKinney was taken to a hospital. But he was released the next day.
McKinney’s English teacher testified that he often missed class and struggled to have friends at first. She did worry he would harm himself but never thought he would harm others.
A Douglas County District Court judge has already ruled there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward to trial, but now McKinney’s defense is calling witnesses to explain why McKinney should be tried as a juvenile.
RELATED: STEM School Shooting Suspect Alec McKinney Wanted Students To ‘Live With This Fear’
On Monday, a detective testified that Devon Erickson, the second suspect in the school shooting, wrote “the voices win” in red nail polish on a closet wall in Erickson’s house when Erickson and McKinney were there just hours before the shooting.
Proceedings are expected to continue this week in Douglas County District Court.