



Imagine never having to brave the cold on an icy ladder to put up and take down your holiday lights… never having to untangle old cords and replace burnt out bulbs… yet still having one of the more festive houses in your neighborhood.

That’s reality at Gus Fox-Smith’s home in Broomfield thanks to JellyFish Lighting. Following a recent back injury, Gus said he was looking for an alternative light installation so he wouldn’t have to get on a ladder himself. So, he called on the company to permanently install LED lights on the front of his home.

“It’s primarily to decorate for Halloween and Christmas, but also perhaps for Broncos games, birthday parties, but they also have a nice white light feature to just light the house at night,” Gus told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “You don’t even see them when they’re off, which made our HOA very happy.”

JellyFish Lighting uses subtle aluminum tracks that are custom painted to blend in with any exterior and attach under or along the roof line. With millions of colors and patterns to choose from, the lighting fixtures go beyond holiday use and can double as a security feature at the touch of a button.

“It’s all controlled on an app, for Android or Apple,” Max Deabler of JellyFish Lighting explained. “You can use them for accent lighting, game days, or any occasion. They’re rated for 22,000 hours which is about 15 years.”

It’s a bright idea that’s become a booming business along the Front Range. Yet some may feel a shock by the price tag.

“The average cost for the front of a home is $3,000 – $4,000,” Deabler said.

If you think that’s crazy, Deabler said some customers have paid upwards of $60,000 to have their homes lit with permanent lighting.

“It’s all based on (square) footage,” he said.

Yet with all the options and none of the hassle, homeowners and happy customers like Gus say it is totally worth it.

“Compared to what we spent on throwing away lights that didn’t work and buying new strands every year, and the risk of me falling off a roof, I think it’s very affordable,” he said.

LINK: JellyFish Lighting