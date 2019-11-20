Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Oprah is coming to Denver to talk about the Weight Watchers journey, and she’s bringing some famous friends with her. Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning, will host the conversation, and Julienne Hough will join as well.
The tour aims to “make 2020 a year of renewal” through goal workshops, dance and movement classes, and motivational speakers.
Oprah, King, and Hough will all appear at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, March 3rd, 2020. Tickets are on sale at the Pepsi Center website.