DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Denver played smothering defense on James Harden and the Nuggets beat Houston 105-95 on Wednesday night to snap the Rockets’ eight-game winning streak.

The Nuggets tried a little bit of everything to contain Harden, even rolling the 7-foot Jokic out high along with another defender.

The variety of schemes did the trick — as much as it can against Harden. Houston’s star playmaker finished with 27 points, snapping his string of eight consecutive games of 36 or more. He was 8 of 16 from the floor as the Rockets were held under 100 points for the first time this season. They were averaging an NBA-best 119.5 per game.

Denver is 7-0 this season when keeping an opponent below 100.

The Rockets struggled from 3-point range, hitting 12 of 38. They did make at least 10 for a 71st straight game dating to last season.

Russell Westbrook finished with 25 points on 8-of-22 shooting and Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds.

Will Barton scored 15 points and Juancho Hernangomez provided a boost off the bench as Denver’s reserves outscored the Rockets’ bench by a 32-21 margin.

One of the key sequences came in the third quarter, when Paul Millsap blocked Harden’s shot and Barton turned it into a dunk on the other end. That energized the Pepsi Center crowd and sent the Nuggets on a pivotal run.

Denver made things difficult all night on Harden, who’s seen just about every defensive scheme imaginable. Jokic even drew a late charge on Harden.

“He’s one of those guys that when you’re watching film it’s like watching a horror movie,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He’s that talented.”

TIP-INS

Rockets: F Danuel House Jr. appeared to hurt his left shoulder after running through a screen set by Jokic in the third quarter. … G Ben McLemore was given a flagrant foul for a push in the fourth.

Nuggets: Gary Harris and Jamal Murray each scored 10 points. … Torrey Craig had three blocked shots.

SPURTS

The first quarter was filled with plenty of spurts — a 7-0 run by Denver, soon followed by a 13-0 run for Houston and then a 15-0 run by the Nuggets.

ELITE CATEGORY

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni sees Jokic in the same sort of category as Harden or Westbrook in being difficult to contain.

“He’s going to do what he does. Same as James,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t care what they do to James — if he has a good game, it’s because of James. If he has a bad game, it’s because of James. Same with Russell. There are a few players that are that special.”

NO FOULS

Trying not to foul Harden is easier said than done. He drew a foul on a 3-pointer the Nuggets challenged, believing he kicked out his left leg, but the call on the floor stood. Harden was 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

“He’s a master at drawing the foul,” Malone said. “They changed NBA rules because of James Harden.”

UP NEXT

Rockets: In Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Friday.

Nuggets: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday in the second game of a four-game homestand.

By PAT GRAHAM

