A break in the snow will come on Wednesday night, as one wave of our storm move out. Don’t let this fool you that we’re done! More snow possible by Thursday morning. We’ll then have another break until Thursday night when we could see more light snow in Denver through Friday morning. Light snow will be possible at times on Thursday afternoon.

This is all thanks to an area of low pressure that is over California and making it’s way toward our state. After is passes through on Thursday and moves east, we could still see some snow through the day on Friday.

For the Denver area, we don’t look like a ton of snow. Through Friday morning, we could see 1 to maybe 2 inches of snow. There could be a few pockets where there is a bit more.

The high country is a different story. As that low moves closer, heavy snow will continue on and off for many areas. Our very dry southwestern corner could see several rounds of heavy snow, up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the eastern San Juans. We have Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue for many mountain areas through late night Thursday or early Friday morning.

We clear out for the weekend, before another storm heads our way early next week.