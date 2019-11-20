Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As the country nears another busy travel season, Denver International Airport keeps breaking records for passenger traffic. The higher numbers of traffic are in spite of ongoing, and sometimes delayed, construction at the airport.
DIA says they had the busiest September in its history. More than 5,960,000 passengers moved through the airport that month; an 11% more than the same month last year.
DIA is the fifth busiest in the country with more than 64 million people traveling through it each year.
