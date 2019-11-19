  • CBS4On Air

MESA COUNTY, Colo.


MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A third school on the Western Slope is shut down because of sick students and staff. District 51 in Mesa County says Rocky Mountain Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday for disinfection.

School officials hope to reopen on Thursday.

Palisade High School closed early Thursday after hundreds of students and staff reported feeling ill.

Palisade High School closed early Thursday after hundreds of students and staff reported feeling ill. (credit: CBS)

Last week, Palisade High School shut down on Thursday and Friday for an illness that caused students to vomit. Days later, Mount Garfield Middle School closed over the weekend and stayed closed on Monday for the same reasons.

(credit: Mount Garfield Middle School)

Mesa County Public Health believes this could all be caused by a gastrointestinal virus acting like the norovirus. They urge anyone feeling symptoms like nausea or diarrhea to stay home for at least three days.

LINK: CDPHE Norovirus Information

