DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI is looking for a suspect they call the Make Yourself at Home bandit. They say Lloyd Rhodes robbed multiple businesses across seven states, including Colorado.
Investigators say he dresses up as a staff member or janitor and hides out inside the business overnight. Then, they say Rhodes robs employees coming into work the next morning by forcing them to open safes.
Rhodes is accused of robbing:
Temple Night Club, Denver
Humboldt Fish Farm/Wine, Denver
Mile High Racing/Entertainment, Aurora
New York Deli News, Denver
Elvis Movie Theater, Denver
The FBI says a $2,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest of Rhodes.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.