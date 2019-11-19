  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, FBI, Lloyd Rhodes

DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI is looking for a suspect they call the Make Yourself at Home bandit. They say Lloyd Rhodes robbed multiple businesses across seven states, including Colorado.

Lloyd Rhodes (credit: Denver)

Investigators say he dresses up as a staff member or janitor and hides out inside the business overnight. Then, they say Rhodes robs employees coming into work the next morning by forcing them to open safes.

(credit: Denver)

Rhodes is accused of robbing:

Temple Night Club, Denver
Humboldt Fish Farm/Wine, Denver
Mile High Racing/Entertainment, Aurora
New York Deli News, Denver
Elvis Movie Theater, Denver

The FBI says a $2,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest of Rhodes.

(credit: Denver)

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments

Leave a Reply