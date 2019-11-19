Broncos Keep Squandering Fourth-Quarter LeadsThere's one thing nobody in the NFL does better than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' 27-23 loss at Minnesota marked the league-leading fourth time they've squandered a fourth-quarter lead this season.

Andy Janovich Out For The Season After Badly Injuring ElbowThe Broncos lost more than just the football game on Sunday in Minnesota. They also lost fullback Andy Janovich for the rest of the year.

Denver Broncos Defense Collapses Again In 27-23 LossThe defense that has long been the backbone of the Broncos was staked to a 20-0 lead at halftime in Minnesota. The defense lost yet another late lead, and this collapse was the most painful one yet.

Jamal Murray Goes On A Tear, Scores 39 In Nuggets Big Win Over GrizzliesJamal Murray shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc while pouring in a season-best 39 points in the Nuggets' highest scoring game of the season, a 131-114 rout of the Grizzlies.

School Of Mines, CSU-Pueblo Will Host South Dakota Teams In D-II PlayoffsBoth Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State-Pueblo found out their first-round opponents Sunday when the NCAA announced the Division II playoff participants.