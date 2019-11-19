Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The lead-up to the Iowa Caucuses kicked off months ago, but so far it’s not limited to Iowa. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is coming to Denver next month for a second campaign visit.
DENVER (CBS4) – The lead-up to the Iowa Caucuses kicked off months ago, but so far it’s not limited to Iowa. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is coming to Denver next month for a second campaign visit.
Few details, such as an exact location, are not available right now, but a Facebook event confirms that the candidate will be in the Mile High City on Monday, December 9th, at 5:30 p.m.
There are different tiers for tickets, starting at $20.20 up to $5,000 for a co-host level.