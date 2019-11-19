Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 250 soldiers returned to Fort Carson Army Post for an emotional reunion on Monday. Nearly 300 more will return on Wednesday.
The soldiers were reunited with their families after walking through a cloud of smoke to Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” There were a lot of hugs and tears for the emotional welcome home.
“It’s awesome,” Sgt. Logan Simms said. “So far, I haven’t missed a Christmas yet. I’m happy about that.”
The soldiers spent nine months in Kuwait. The soldiers were deployed in February in support of Operation Spartan Shield.