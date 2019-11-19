



– In the second day of revealing preliminary hearing proceedings, more is being about the mind of Alec McKinney , 16, one of two suspects in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Student Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed while trying to stop one gunman and eight others were injured.

While a judge has determined there is sufficient evidence for McKinney’s case to go to trial, deliberations are still underway regarding whether McKinney should be tried as an adult, in what’s called a reverse transfer hearing.

In Tuesday’s proceedings, the hearing began by the judge ruling that statements McKinney made shortly after the shooting, while still in custody at the STEM school, will be suppressed in the reverse transfer hearing. However, statements McKinney made to investigators at the sheriff’s office the same day will be used as evidence in the hearing.

Following that decision, McKinney’s defense team began calling witnesses from the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center, the detention center where McKinney has been housed since the shooting took place.

One of those witnesses was April Kim, a contracted counselor at the center, who met with McKinney the day after the shooting and several times throughout the summer.

Kim said McKinney told her he “always has some passive suicidal thoughts with varied intent of following through.”

Kim also testified that McKinney has “command hallucinations,” and McKinney told her those hallucinations “tell me to do bad things to myself and others.”

Throughout the summer months following the shooting, Kim said those hallucinations would decrease sometimes and increase at other times.

Another witness called by McKinney’s defense, Marty Kelley, a social studies teacher at the detention center, said McKinney has been well-behaved in class, and has been very engaged in classroom assignments. She testified she has not witnessed any strange behaviors from McKinney in her daily interactions with him.

On Monday, a detective testified that Devon Erickson, the second suspect in the school shooting, wrote “the voices win” in red nail polish on a closet wall in Erickson’s house when Erickson and McKinney were there just hours before the shooting.

Proceedings are expected to go on for the next few days in Douglas County District Court.