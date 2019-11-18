



Cuba Bakery & Cafe

– Wondering where to find the best bakeries near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Cuba Bakery & Cafe. Located at 15028 E. Mississippi Ave. in Willow Park, it is the highest-rated budget-friendly bakery in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Kristina L., who reviewed Cuba Bakery & Cafe on Aug. 16, wrote, “The food came out quickly, was freshly made and very delicious. We waited for our Cubanos to come out and enjoyed some pastry items. I couldn’t believe how large the sandwiches were for the price.”

Clement C. noted, “Sandwiches are made fresh on crusty bread. Baked goods and foods keep coming out of the kitchen; you know everything is fresh.”

Panaderia El Paisa

Next up is North Aurora’s Panaderia El Paisa, situated at 9541 E. Colfax Ave. With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Kristen D., who reviewed the bakery on Aug. 10, wrote, “We selected a few familiar items like a churro and chocolate-dipped palmier-type treat. Both were tasty and seemed freshly made.”

Yvonne H. wrote, “I chose wisely: two chocolate conchas ( they look like seashells) and one pan de muertos ( a special bread made for Day of the Dead). Soft, tasty and of course messy. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Yum Yum Cake & Pastries

Yum Yum Cake & Pastries, located at 2680 S. Havana St., Unit AA, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 146 reviews.

Yelper Anne P., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 31, wrote, “One thing I have to say is: Buy the garlic bread. It’s a melt-in-your-mouth kind of bread.”

Dee C. noted, “Delicious pastries that are not too sweet; however, I would not recommend the boba here.”

New York Bakery

Over in East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park, check out New York Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery by heading over to 10720 E. Iliff Ave.

Yelper Brittany B., who reviewed New York Bakery on Aug. 24 wrote, “We got a dinosaur cake for a birthday and it was amazing.”

Yelper Yo K. wrote, “Most of the breads they have are sweet breads, filled with custard, red bean paste, peanut cream, chocolate cream, etc. I love their Swiss roll, which is very tender cake filled lightly with cream.”

The Cookie Company

Last but not least, there’s The Cookie Company, a local favorite with four stars out of 31 reviews. Stop by 6150 S. Main St., Suite I-108 to hit up the next time you’re in the mood.

The business’s Yelp page highlighting specialties states: “Variety of flavors and sizes; cookie cakes; hand-decorated.”

Article provided by Hoodline.