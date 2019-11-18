



– A former Westminster police officer accused of raping a woman in Broomfield while he was on duty, and she was in custody, has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of violating her civil rights. Curtis Arganbright, 42, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct in state court, and was sentenced to 90 days in county jail.

Investigators said the crime took place Aug. 24, 2017, near the intersection of West 144th Avenue and Zuni Street.

According to the Colorado Sun, the woman had been treated at St. Anthony Hospital North in Westminster and was accused of stealing medical supplies. Hospital officials reportedly said they would not pursue charges against her if the officer drove her home. During the ride, Arganbright allegedly pulled over, handcuffed her and forcibly had sex with her.

Arganbright was originally charged with felony sex assault and false imprisonment, but took a deal and pleaded guilty to lesser charges. As part of the plea agreement, Arganbright also agreed to never again seek employment as a police officer and to register as a sex offender.

In July, the FBI launched its own investigation into the case and in October, federal prosecutors announced Arganbright had been charged with violating the woman’s civil rights by having non-consensual sex with her while she was in police custody. Arganbright faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Arganbright pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Denver Monday. Arganbright is free on bond and his bond was continued until his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 11, 2020.

“As federal prosecutors, our job is to ensure that justice is always served,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “When we see an injustice, we will not hesitate to step in, particularly when it involves vulnerable people or those in positions of power.”

“The Department of Justice will continue to vigorously prosecute law enforcement officers who abuse their authority and sexually assault vulnerable people in their care,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.