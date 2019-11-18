(CBS4) – Colorado is home to the top five most livable and affordable mid-sized cities in the U.S., according to personal finance website SmartAsset. The ranking took into consideration several economic factors, including median household income, unemployment rate, average commute time, poverty rate and income inequality.
Personal finance website SmartAsset ranked five mid-sized cities in Colorado as the most livable and affordable in the U.S. (credit: CBS)
Arvada came in first place with a strong job market and livable wages. Centennial came in second with low levels of poverty, unemployment and more people living with healthcare.
Westminster is the third-highest ranked mid-sized city and also boasts low poverty and unemployment rates. The median home value in Westminster grew 60 percent in five years.
Highlands Ranch is No. 4 on the list with low income inequality compared to other mid-sized cities and a high median household income. Thornton rounds out the top five with lower monthly housing costs and low unemployment.
1. Arvada, Colorado
Median household income: $87,955
Change in median home value from 2014 through 2018: 63%
Poverty rate: 4.7%
Unemployment rate: 3.4%
Median monthly housing costs: $1,438
2. Centennial, Colorado
Median household income: $110,443
Change in median home value from 2014 through 2018: 39%
Poverty rate: 3.2%
Unemployment rate: 2.7%
Median monthly housing costs: $1,740
3. Westminster, Colorado
Median household income: $71,626
Change in median home value from 2014 through 2018: 60%
Poverty rate: 5.5%
Unemployment rate: 2.8%
Median monthly housing costs: $1,441
4. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Median household income: $124,795
Change in median home value from 2014 through 2018: 33%
Poverty rate: 1.1%
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Median monthly housing costs: $2,021
5. Thornton, Colorado
Median household income: $74,690
Change in median home value from 2014 through 2018: 66%
Poverty rate: 6.9%
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Median monthly housing costs: $1,492
Rochester, MN came in at No. 6 on the list, followed by Cary, NC, Meridian, ID, Overland Park, KS and Frisco, TX.
SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from 2014 to 2018 to determine changes in median home value. Across the U.S., more than 226 mid-sized cities made the list.