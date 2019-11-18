DENVER (CBS4)– Fourth graders in Colorado can get a free permit to cut down a Christmas tree thanks to a program through the U.S. Forest Service. Permits for everyone who is not in 4th grade are $20 per tree.
Tree cutting permits are available now online through the U.S. Forest Service but the free tree permits are only available at U.S. Forest Service District Offices.
Households are allowed to cut up to five trees. The “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative is offering one free tree permit to 4th graders who have a valid 4th Grade Interagency Pass. The 4th grader and pass must be present to purchase a tree cutting permit.
The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within the shortest driving distances from several cities along the Front Range, including Ft. Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs. The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Pike National Forest and the White River National Forest.