Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– Fourth graders in Colorado can get a free permit to cut down a Christmas tree thanks to a program through the U.S. Forest Service. Permits for everyone who is not in 4th grade are $20 per tree.

Tree cutting permits are available now online through the U.S. Forest Service but the free tree permits are only available at U.S. Forest Service District Offices.

(credit: United States Forest Service)

Households are allowed to cut up to five trees. The “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative is offering one free tree permit to 4th graders who have a valid 4th Grade Interagency Pass. The 4th grader and pass must be present to purchase a tree cutting permit.

(credit: USFS)

The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within the shortest driving distances from several cities along the Front Range, including Ft. Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs. The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Pike National Forest and the White River National Forest.

LINK: USFS Christmas Tree Cutting Page

