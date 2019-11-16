Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Pine on Saturday morning for reports of shots being fired. The home is on Harmon Road.
Deputies say the call is a domestic disturbance, but no one has reportedly been injured.
They say the suspect is refusing to leave the home. It’s unclear if anyone is inside with the suspect.
Neighbors are ordered to shelter in place.
Deputies are responding to a domestic disturbance in involving shots fired in 33000 blk of Harmon Rd in Pine. No injuries reported; suspect refusing to come out. Shelter in place issued for neighboring area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LIBxoJhtxQ
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 16, 2019