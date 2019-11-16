Filed Under:Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Pine on Saturday morning for reports of shots being fired. The home is on Harmon Road.

Deputies say the call is a domestic disturbance, but no one has reportedly been injured.

They say the suspect is refusing to leave the home. It’s unclear if anyone is inside with the suspect.

Neighbors are ordered to shelter in place.

