Comments
(CBS4) – The Salvation Army is making it easier for Coloradans to donate during the holidays. Their famous red kettles are going digital.
(CBS4) – The Salvation Army is making it easier for Coloradans to donate during the holidays. Their famous red kettles are going digital.
The new feature is called Kettle Pay. You will be able to scan a code with your smartphone to make a donation through Apple or Google Pay.
Bell Ringers will still accept cash. The hit the streets the day after Thanksgiving.
READ MORE: Salvation Army to debut cashless “Kettle Pay” donation option