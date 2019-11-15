



– The Thanksgiving Meal Project has a goal of serving more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving holiday. It started more than a decade ago when one woman set out to help her neighbors.

Tiffany Fisher said now, they’ll help as many people as they can.

“It’s just what we do, this is what we do at Thanksgiving,” she said.

Her role in the project started 13 years ago when America was in the middle of a recession.

“I was seeing families around me, neighbors and friends who were just on the surface looking like things were okay, but they were a breath away from foreclosure or repossession,” Fisher said.

She started brainstorming ways to help.

“What if I got a few people to buy a couple meals and we gave them away?” she said.

She filled brown paper bags with traditional Thanksgiving food so families could prepare their own dinner. With her family lending a hand, they delivered those meals to homes in their area.

It was the start of the Thanksgiving Meal Project.

“There’s so many people that just start crying and break down, saying ‘I’ve been praying for this,’ It’s super cool,” Fisher’s teenage daughter Emma said about being part of the project.

Her idea and the support from friends and family quickly caught on. Growing the project from eight meals the first year to 30 and then 250 in just the first three years.

Now after partnering with His Love Fellowship to find more families in need, they’re hoping to reach hundreds more.

“It’s gotten much bigger than myself and people donate every year. And we are able to do this because people donate,” Fisher said.

The goal this year is to raise enough money for 750 meals. Not as a nonprofit or big corporation, but a mom and a community just wanting to help.

“When you see that someone who really appreciates what you’ve done, you don’t want to come back next year, you want to come back next week,” Fisher said.

If you would like to help them reach their fundraising goal or would like to volunteer to help package meals and deliver you can do so by visiting the links below:

LINKS: Thanksgiving Meal Project Donations | Thanksgiving Meal Project Volunteers