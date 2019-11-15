ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County detectives have arrested a man named Russell Montoya Jr. in connection with a homicide reported last week. The homicide happened at 7899 York Street in unincorporated Adams County.
Detectives went to the house with a search warrant on Nov. 8. At the scene, detectives confirmed that a shooting and a homicide happened inside an apartment there. Deputies took Montoya into custody at the apartment, and identified the victim as an adult male from the Denver metro area.
On Friday, Adams County crime scene investigators were searching an apartment at that address for a body. After a lengthy search, investigators removed a body which was encased in concrete.
Montoya faces one charge of First-Degree Murder and tampering with physical evidence, a felony.
We are receiving many calls from media on the homicide. We are being very careful on how we are releasing information. This case is unique and we have a tremendous responsibility to maintain case integrity. Please be patient with us. Thank you for understanding.
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 15, 2019