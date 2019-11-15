  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County News, Russell Montoya Jr

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County detectives have arrested a man named Russell Montoya Jr. in connection with a homicide reported last week. The homicide happened at 7899 York Street in unincorporated Adams County.

Russell Montoya Jr.

Russell Montoya Jr. (credit: Adams County Sheriff)

Detectives went to the house with a search warrant on Nov. 8. At the scene, detectives confirmed that a shooting and a homicide happened inside an apartment there. Deputies took Montoya into custody at the apartment, and identified the victim as an adult male from the Denver metro area.

Investigators and emergency crews outside the York Street address on Nov. 15. (credit: CBS)

On Friday, Adams County crime scene investigators were searching an apartment at that address for a body. After a lengthy search, investigators removed a body which was encased in concrete.

(credit: CBS)

Montoya faces one charge of First-Degree Murder and tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Ben Warwick

