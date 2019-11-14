Filed Under:Weld County News


WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Weld County Commissioner is trying to break his own world record by heading to the carnival. In 2017, Scott James rode a ferris wheel for 50 hours in a row.

Now, he wants to ride it for 51 hours, which would break his previous record.

51 for fun

(credit: Scott James)

He plans to start the world record attempt starting next Thursday at the Scheel’s in Johnstown.

The event is a fundraiser for the Weld and Larimer County food banks. James wants to raise $1,000 for each hour he’s on the ferris wheel.

LINK: 51 For Fun Ferris Wheel Fundraiser

