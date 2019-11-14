Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Weld County Commissioner is trying to break his own world record by heading to the carnival. In 2017, Scott James rode a ferris wheel for 50 hours in a row.
Now, he wants to ride it for 51 hours, which would break his previous record.
He plans to start the world record attempt starting next Thursday at the Scheel’s in Johnstown.
The event is a fundraiser for the Weld and Larimer County food banks. James wants to raise $1,000 for each hour he’s on the ferris wheel.