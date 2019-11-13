FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services announced the sudden loss of K9 “Ivo.” Ivo, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, died following complications during surgery. FCPS said veterinarians at Colorado State University found rapidly-developing cancer in the dog.
Ivo was escorted from the CSU facility, and honored by members from FCPS, Larimer County Sheriff deputies, UCHealth medics, Poudre Fire Authority firefighters and more.
“The bond between a handler and K9 is significant,” said Sgt. Sean Giddings, who leads the FCPS K9 Unit. “This morning’s display of support from our first responder partners and CSU veterinary staff was a fitting tribute to an unforgettable dog. Though his life was short, he served our community with distinction.”
Ivo was brought to Fort Collins from Holland, after training. FCPS posted online saying he was trained in detecting narcotics, and patrol work.