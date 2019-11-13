Coloradan Austin Ekeler Gets Winded As L.A. Chargers Practice At Air Force AcademyThe things Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler misses about growing up in Colorado: Mountains, all four seasons and being able to catch his breath after a long run.

Nuggets Lose To Hawks 125-121 At Pepsi CenterThe Nuggets scored the first 13 points on their way to a 45-point rout of Atlanta last November, but this time the Hawks pushed back.

'Schedule Someone Else': Denver Sports Fans Fire Back At Idea Of No Home Games Due To Altitude AdvantageNo more home games in Denver. That’s what one sports radio guy in Philly would like to see happen because of the city’s mile-high edge.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Consider Broncos Noah Fant, Jets Demaryius ThomasWith bye week replacements soon to be a thing of the past, we can now focus on trying to land some players on the waiver wire that could come up big in the final six weeks of the fantasy season.

'Truly Adored By Many': Ralphie V Retires From CUIt's the end of an era in Boulder. Specifically, it's the end of the Raphie V era.