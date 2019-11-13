Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Election officials continue to verify about 2,300 ballots in the race for Aurora mayor. Former Congressman Mike Coffman leads the NAACP chapter President Omar Montgomery by fewer than 300 votes.
The verification process, called curing, will end at Midnight. Volunteers are making phone calls and going door-to-door to make sure those votes are properly counted.
Complicating matters in the ballot tally, Aurora sits in three counties, Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas.
You must log in to post a comment.