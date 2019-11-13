DENVER (CBS4) – Last month Summit County had its second snowiest October on record. So far this month has been very different with only paltry amounts of snow in the last couple of weeks.
The recent dry spell in the mountains has caused a big drop in snowpack numbers and for the first time this season the statewide snowpack average has dropped below 100%. This is in large part because of the grim snowpack situation in far southwest Colorado, including most of the San Juan Mountain region where snowpack has dropped to just 19% compared to average for the second week in November.
It’s a remarkable turnaround from just a week ago. On Nov. 7 the statewide snowpack average was 152% of average. Since then every basin in Colorado has lost snow.
The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking a storm that should bring at least a couple inches of snow to the northern and central mountains this upcoming Saturday. The southern mountains will likely miss out again.
Then a large change to the weather pattern starting next Wednesday should bring a storm that could potentially bring heavier snow to most mountain areas.
