VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail police say the man wanted for questioning about a burning American flag has turned himself in. Mitchell Hamilton, 22, is from Eagle-Vail.

Mitchell Hamilton (credit: Vail)

Investigators say Hamilton surrendered on Tuesday afternoon after his friends told him they saw retaliatory social media posts toward Hamilton for his alleged actions.

Hamilton is now charged with second degree arson and criminal mischief for burning someone else’s property. The flag was burned early Monday morning outside of a business on Bridge Street.

Vail police search for a man believed to know more about a burning American flag. (credit: Vail)

The police department makes clear the charge doesn’t not reflect Hamilton’s First Amendment right.

“The Vail Police Department respects and protects all citizens’ ability to express their First Amendment rights,” they said.

Police say the fire could have easily spread to the building or adjacent property. Police did not release a motive.

