DENVER (CBS4) – What happens in Washington, D.C. will have an impact across the country including Metro State University-Denver. The U.S. Supreme Court is looking at the decision from President Trump’s administration to end the DACA Program.

Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers face deportation. Estefani Pena Figueroa, from Guatemala, is one of them.

“It’s definitely challenging to think about DACA being permanently terminated,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

She recalled the day in September two years ago when DACA was rescinded by President Trump. She spoke at a rally at MSU on Tuesday.

“My name is Estefani Pena Figueroa, a Latina, undocumented, unafraid, unapologetic and here to stay.”

She is not alone. Others spoke on this critical day to defend DACA as best they could from here. But, there are others with a different point of view.

Colorado State Rep. Dave Williams, a Republican from Colorado Springs told CBS4,

“This issue is not clear, cut and dry. There are a lot of people who come to our country illegally, and a lot of them don’t mean harm to our society, but there are a lot of others that do. That’s why we need to apply the law equally to everyone.”

However for so-called Dreamers, like Estefani, DACA is her future.

“It means everything,” she said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, both Democrats, were on hand to speak at the rally. The state of Colorado has filed a brief in support of keeping DACA which was created under President Barack Obama.