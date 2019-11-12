  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are responding to reports of a shooting near the Montbello neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. It happened near 52nd Avenue and Kittredge Street.

Denver police officers respond to a report of a shooting near Collegiate Prep Academy on Kittredge Street. (credit: CBS)

Officers stretched crime scene taped across open area south of the Parkfield Lake Park. Collegiate Prep Academy sits south of that park.

(credit: CBS)

Denver police say one male was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say the shooting does not appear to involve the school.

Copter4 flew over the scene in Montbello near STRIVE Prep

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are working to gather information about a possible suspect. Call 720-913-7867 if you have more information.
