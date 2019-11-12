DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are responding to reports of a shooting near the Montbello neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. It happened near 52nd Avenue and Kittredge Street.
Officers stretched crime scene taped across open area south of the Parkfield Lake Park. Collegiate Prep Academy sits south of that park.
Denver police say one male was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say the shooting does not appear to involve the school.
UPDATE: One male victim has been transported to the hospital w/a gun shot wound, condition unknown. At this time, the incident does not appear to be associated with the nearby school. Officers still working to develop suspect info. Anyone w/info asked to call 7209137867. #Denver
