DENVER (CBS4)– An early morning fire on Tuesday forced a family out of their home in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. The fire destroyed much of the home.

Firefighters rushed to the home in the 4300 block of Center Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Denver Fire Department said three people and two dogs were inside at the time of the fire but they all escaped unharmed.

The Red Cross helped the family find a place to stay the night.

What sparked the fire is being investigated.

