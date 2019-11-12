Boulder Scientists Launch NOAA-Funded Weather 'Time Machine' ProjectLast month, a NOAA-funded research team launched a new version of a weather “time machine” it has been working on since 2011.

CAIC: Colorado Already Has 1 Of 3 Events Leading Up To Big Avalanche CycleHistoric, unprecedented and powerful. That’s how Colorado avalanche forecasters describe what the state experienced with an avalanche cycle that brought slides down from the mountains around Winter Park down to Durango in March.

Colorado Weather: After Yesterday's Return To Winter, We Quickly Warm Back UpAfter officially reaching only 24 degrees in Denver on Monday, afternoon temperatures will be about 35 degrees warmer on Tuesday. Sunshine will also cover the entire state.

Truck Spills Fuel Into Blue River In Breckenridge After Sliding Off Icy RoadA truck that crashed into the Blue River after sliding on icy roads sent about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into the stream and forced officials to deploy containment booms in the river.