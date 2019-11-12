  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Sheriff Department, Phone Scam


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department is warning the community about a phone scam circulating in the city. The caller identifies themselves as a Deputy Sheriff and demands payment for alleged warrants through an app.

The Denver Sheriff Department has received multiple reports of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Sheriff Deputy and demands payment through an app.

The Denver Sheriff Department has received multiple reports of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Sheriff Deputy and demands payment through an app. (credit: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

A Denver Deputy Sheriff will never request payment for a warrant.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and notify the Colorado State Attorney General’s office of the activity. Residents can also call the Denver County Court to see if a warrant exists at (720) 337-0464.

Comments