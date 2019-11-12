Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department is warning the community about a phone scam circulating in the city. The caller identifies themselves as a Deputy Sheriff and demands payment for alleged warrants through an app.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department is warning the community about a phone scam circulating in the city. The caller identifies themselves as a Deputy Sheriff and demands payment for alleged warrants through an app.
A Denver Deputy Sheriff will never request payment for a warrant.
If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and notify the Colorado State Attorney General’s office of the activity. Residents can also call the Denver County Court to see if a warrant exists at (720) 337-0464.
You must log in to post a comment.