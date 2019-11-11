Nuggets Championship Expectations With Mason PlumleeMason Plumlee joins our Michael Spencer on a Few Extra Minutes to discuss the high expectations the Nuggets have this season, and why he thinks they can be achieved.

Lung Cancer Patient, Doctor Q& A Provides 'Hope With Answers'A University of Colorado Cancer Center oncologist is described as one of the leading minds in lung cancer. Monday, he talked about marijuana and its components in relation to treatment. Who better to ask the questions than one of his patients.

Aurora Public School Bus Involved In Crash In WatkinsColorado State Patrol is investigating a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Affordable Housing In New Complex To Help Homeless VeteransConstruction begins this week on a 60-unit complex that will provide permanent supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Vail Police Search For Person After American Flag Found BurnedVail police responded to a report of a burning American flag early Monday morning.

New Aurora Police Officer Body Cam Video Released From Oct. 20 ShootingPolice in Aurora released video of a shooting which started as a disturbance at 14th Avenue and Akron Street.

