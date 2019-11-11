Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck that crashed into the Blue River after sliding on icy roads Monday morning sent about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into the stream and forced officials to deploy containment booms in the river. Red White and Blue Fire Protection District crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 am Monday and found the truck nose first in the river. Diesel fuel was leaking and they went to work to contain the spill.
By noon some of the diesel had flowed downstream and was spotted in Maggie Pond in downtown Breckenridge.
Officials believe they mopped up most of the fuel and say what is left isn’t a human or wildlife concern.
You must log in to post a comment.