



– Thousands of Coloradans will be following closely as President Trump’s push to end the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program – or DACA – goes before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Among them, several students of Metropolitan State University-Denver.

“I hope [the Court] realizes the value of a lot of the students who have it,” Eunice, a DACA recipient and senior at MSU-Denver, said.

Eunice is an undocumented immigrant and asked CBS4 not to share her last name. She did share, however, she is worried about her future.

“It’s very unsettling,” she said. “I’m very worried.”

She is among the 17,000 DACA recipients in Colorado – nearly 700,000 nationwide. They are potentially at risk for deportation if the program, which allows undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children to apply for temporary protection from being deported, comes to an end. It’s a move the Trump administration called for in 2017.

“Just going through that was,” Eunice said, pausing to cry, “really, really stressful.”

Eunice’s family moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just 2 years old. She explained they didn’t have much, but they came to this country with a lot of hope for opportunity. Her dreams of going to college became a reality thanks to the DACA program, she said, a story similar to so many young adults around the nation.

“It’s helping students like me or my brother, or so many students [at MSU-Denver] just reach the goals that they wanted to reach for such a long time, that they can’t do in their country,” Eunice explained.

Now, she is holding onto hope that the program that helped her will continue to help other students for years to come.

“They’re hard workers,” she said of immigrant students. “[DACA] is doing more good than harm.”

In a show of support for DACA students and employees, MSU-Denver is hosting a rally on campus Tuesday morning. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is also joining the “#DefendDACA” event that set to begin at 10 a.m.

