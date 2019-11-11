Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver International Airport, Denver News, Denver Road Conditions, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays, Pena Boulevard


DENVER (CBS4) – There was a brief ground stop at Denver International Airport Monday morning. Snowy conditions led officials to call the ground stop.

At 10:20 a.m. FlightAware.com was reporting a total of 146 flights delayed at DIA and 17 flights canceled. Those are both slightly higher than the normal at DIA.

The majority of the planes that were departing from DIA were not going through de-icing operations on Monday.

Driving conditions on Pena Boulevard leading to the airport were icy and snowy Monday morning.

More Information

The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.

Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.

