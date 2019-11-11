DENVER (CBS4) – There was a brief ground stop at Denver International Airport Monday morning. Snowy conditions led officials to call the ground stop.
Airport Update: There is currently a ground stop at @DENAirport that started around 8 a.m. The snow has tapered off at the airport and should end completely very soon. The ground stop will not last long! @CBSDenver @ChrisCBS4 @AndreaFloresTV pic.twitter.com/QGXhuRjSce
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 11, 2019
At 10:20 a.m. FlightAware.com was reporting a total of 146 flights delayed at DIA and 17 flights canceled. Those are both slightly higher than the normal at DIA.
The majority of the planes that were departing from DIA were not going through de-icing operations on Monday.
Driving conditions on Pena Boulevard leading to the airport were icy and snowy Monday morning.
More Information
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.
