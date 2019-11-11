(CNN) — It’s called “cuffing season” and Denver is one of the best places to be for singles looking for temporary relationships to get through the winter. According to Match.com, cuffing season is defined as “when daters find someone to settle down within the colder months … and may or may not be a relationship that lasts until the spring.”
Essentially handcuffing yourself to someone for the winter, before parting ways in the spring.
Using data from its Singles in America study, which Match calls the nation’s largest study of singles’ dating habits, the site based its rankings on more than 5,000 singles of all ages in the U.S.
That study says nationwide, 70 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of Millennials are searching for love, with about 14 percent of singles saying pressure from family or friends is the key reason they seek out a long-term relationship. The survey adds that only 9 percent of singles are looking to date casually.
With that in mind, Denver ranked as the third best city for cuffing.
Top Cities:
1. Indianapolis, Ind.
2. San Diego, Calif.
3. Denver, Colo.
4. Chicago, Ill.
5. Memphis, Tenn.
6. Charlotte, N.C.
7. San Antonio, Texas
8. Columbus, Ohio
9. Houston, Texas
10. Los Angeles, Calif.
The following cities are ranked the worst places to find a winter fling, according to Match:
1. El Paso, Texas
2. Washington, D.C.
3. Detroit, Mich.
4. Philadelphia, Penn.
5. Fort Worth, Texas
6. New York, N.Y.
7. Baltimore, Md.
8. Boston, Mass.
9. Dallas, Texas
10. Seattle, Wash.
