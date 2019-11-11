Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Some barber shops in Denver joined forces on Veterans Day to give those who have served our country free haircuts. The manager at Denver’s Finest Barber Lounge has a personal reason for wanting to give back.

haircuts for veterans barber shop denver

(credit: CBS)

Adina Marinez’s grandfather is a veteran and she wanted to rally the barbering community to say “Thank You.”

Adina Marinez haircuts for veterans barber shop denver

Adina Marinez (credit: CBS)

“We wanted to bring the whole barbering community together and we just wanted to give back as much as we can,” said Marinez.

haircuts for veterans barber shop denver

(credit: CBS)

Veterans say it is a kind gesture.

Chuck Martinez haircuts for veterans barber shop denver

Chuck Martinez (credit: CBS)

“With all these veterans here and all these barbers who have given their time, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Army veteran Chuck Martinez. “I tried to give a tip, but they wouldn’t take it!”

haircuts for veterans barber shop denver

(credit: CBS)

This is the first event of its kind where the barbering community has come together to offer free haircuts. They hope to make it an annual tradition.

Comments