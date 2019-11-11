DENVER (CBS4)– Some barber shops in Denver joined forces on Veterans Day to give those who have served our country free haircuts. The manager at Denver’s Finest Barber Lounge has a personal reason for wanting to give back.
Adina Marinez’s grandfather is a veteran and she wanted to rally the barbering community to say “Thank You.”
“We wanted to bring the whole barbering community together and we just wanted to give back as much as we can,” said Marinez.
Veterans say it is a kind gesture.
“With all these veterans here and all these barbers who have given their time, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Army veteran Chuck Martinez. “I tried to give a tip, but they wouldn’t take it!”
This is the first event of its kind where the barbering community has come together to offer free haircuts. They hope to make it an annual tradition.
