Filed Under:Arvada News, Fluoride


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Arvada says there will not be any supplemental fluoride in municipal water until sometime in 2020. The tank storing the liquid fluoride has a leak.

Attempts to repair the problem have been unsuccessful, officials say.

In September, CBS4 covered an ongoing fluoride shortage in Longmong. There are no state regulations which require fluoride in community water.

