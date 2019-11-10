Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University was named the second best in the country for students who are also military veterans. Military Times compiled the list.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University was named the second best in the country for students who are also military veterans. Military Times compiled the list.
The publication used factors including student support, cost and university cost. CSU also ranked high for having an 81% retention rate for military students.
The University of Texas at Arlington ranked as the best four-year school for veterans out of 134 schools. The Ohio State University ranked last.
You must log in to post a comment.