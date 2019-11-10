



A veteran in Boulder is using his experience and his CBD oil business to help other veterans. That group of people is rapidly finding relief from CBD products.

Craig Henderson, a former infantryman, has been around servicemen and women his whole life.

“My parents were really young when they had me. My dad was full-time Marine Corps. He’s extremely patriotic. He always encouraged the military, always talked about the military which is definitely the reason I decided to join the military.”

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was an infantryman for four years during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It was just a lot. I really didn’t understand a lot of what I was going through until later in life.”

When he came home he went to college and started learning about business and the health benefits of CBD oil.

“You know a lot of people when they get out of the military, they’re injured. They suffer from insomnia, PTSD, and there’s studies that show that CBD and cannabis in general helps with all these ailments,” Henderson said.

So, he started Extract Labs, a medicinal CBD company out of his garage.

“I saw opportunity with my education and my leadership training from the military. I thought that this might be a great opportunity for me to get out there and be an entrepreneur.”

The company has since grown to 40 employees in its Colorado headquarters, and Henderson has opened a second lab in Kentucky. He says it hasn’t been easy, but he’s glad those who sacrificed for our freedom like himself can find freedom themselves from their suffering through his product. Even the man raised him.

“My dad uses it. My grandpa, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, swears by it,” he said.

Henderson doesn’t guarantee his CBD products will solve everyone’s problems, but he does say if you are suffering you should research the benefits of CBD oil for yourself. Also, if you are a veteran, you get a lifetime 25% discount.

LINK: Extract Labs