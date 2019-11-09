  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Art Institute of Colorado, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Some students who took out federal loans to attend the Art Institute of Colorado won’t have to pay those loans back. The school shut down at the end of 2018.

Art Institute of Colorado to be turned into micro-units. (credit: CBS)

Former students sued the U.S. Department of Education. They said the federal government gave out the loans even after the school lost accreditation.

RELATED: Old Art Institute Building Being Turned Into Residential Micro-Units

On Friday, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced students who attended last year will have their federal loans canceled.

LINK: Betsy DeVos cancels debt for over 1,500 students after facing lawsuit

Comments