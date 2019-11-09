Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Some students who took out federal loans to attend the Art Institute of Colorado won’t have to pay those loans back. The school shut down at the end of 2018.
Former students sued the U.S. Department of Education. They said the federal government gave out the loans even after the school lost accreditation.
On Friday, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced students who attended last year will have their federal loans canceled.
