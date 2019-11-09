DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday will be absolutely perfect around Colorado if you want to do something spontaneous and fun. If you don’t have plans I would encourage you to get some – you won’t regret it! Highs will be unusually warm for this time of year in many areas with Denver potentially challenging the record high of 76 degrees.

By late Sunday our weather will shift from the west to the north as a storm system drops in from Canada. This will bring much colder temperatures and the chance for some light precipitation. We think there will be some drizzle or freezing drizzle and then a chance for light snow.

The storm doesn’t have a lot of water with it so snow totals will be minor. Some areas may see nothing at all. Right now we think 1-3 inches or less for most areas. This weather system will only impact places along and east of the Continental Divide. Western and southwest Colorado will miss out.

After the shot of cold on Monday we will see warmer and drier weather return starting Tuesday. That weather pattern should take us through Friday the way things are looking right now. More cold and snow could move in early during the following week.