(CBS4) – Oct. 30, 2019, was a horrible day for Sabrina Gimeno. The Aurora woman was working as a guard for an armored truck making a delivery to a bank in Greenwood Village when the unexpected happened. Three men carrying guns ambushed her during a heist.

“I just remember it being a usual stop. Coming out to my truck. Popped it open. Three guys jumped out and went down to my knees. Hands up. They robbed me,” Gimeno said.

Gimeno feared for her life.

“I thought I was dead. I thought I was done for. I didn’t think I would go home that night,” she said.

Just when she thought things couldn’t get any worse, Gimeno was terminated from her job. She would only say she was fired on a technicality.

She is the sole provider for her two children and is worried about how she will make ends meet. Plus, she says she is struggling to return to a normal life because of the trauma from being robbed at gunpoint.

“So now I have that stress on top of everything else. I have to go see counselors. I have to try to get back to normal,” Gimeno said.

After having guns pointed at her and losing her livelihood because of it, she feels like she has been robbed twice.

“I really just feel betrayed. I hope they find the people that did this. They ruined my life,” she says.

Gimeno says she needs to get on her feet quickly and find another job but doesn’t want to go back to guarding an armored truck because she doesn’t think that job is worth losing her life over.

A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.