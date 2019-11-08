DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are searching for a man accused of identifying himself as a police officer before forcing a woman into her car to drive him. The incident happened on Oct. 29 around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of North Clayton Street.
Investigators said the victim was brushing snow off her car when she was approached by the suspect who pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the vehicle. The victim was able to escape near East 9th Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard. Officers said the suspect abandoned the vehicle once the woman was able to run.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’10”, wearing blue track or warm up pants, a black police-style jacket, a black knit beanie and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest on under the jacket with a radio attached.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
