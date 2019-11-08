  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Manitou Springs News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Colorado residents about leaving up sports netting, holiday decorations and hammocks after a deer got caught up in some netting. Agents helped untangle a deer from sport netting in Manitou Springs.

CPW also said this is mating season for deer, also known as rutting season. That means that deer can be easily agitated by any object, person or animal that gets in their way.

deer in sports netting manitou springs

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Agents say it’s important to take down any garden netting, hammocks, or similar yard items that deer can become entangled in.

Mating season lasts through mid-December.

The deer in Manitou Springs that was tangled in a baseball batting cage was tranquilized, untangled and set free.

