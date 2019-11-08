MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Colorado residents about leaving up sports netting, holiday decorations and hammocks after a deer got caught up in some netting. Agents helped untangle a deer from sport netting in Manitou Springs.
Watch and see why wildlife and sports netting don't mix. Same with holiday decorations. And hammocks. And garden fencing. Please be considerate of our antlered neighbors. Here a deer is tranquilized in Manitou Springs after it became tangled in netting at a baseball batting cage. pic.twitter.com/dgQ9uMUmnB
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 8, 2019
CPW also said this is mating season for deer, also known as rutting season. That means that deer can be easily agitated by any object, person or animal that gets in their way.
Agents say it’s important to take down any garden netting, hammocks, or similar yard items that deer can become entangled in.
Mating season lasts through mid-December.
The deer in Manitou Springs that was tangled in a baseball batting cage was tranquilized, untangled and set free.
