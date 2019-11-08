



– Looking to try the top bars around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

People in the Aurora area tend to spend more in fall at bars and lounges than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and direct response marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area bars and lounges grew to $685 per business in the fall of last year, 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Dad And Dudes Breweria

First up is Dad and Dudes Breweria, situated at 6730 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite D. With four stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Angry Chicken

Village East’s Angry Chicken, located at 1930 S. Havana St., Unit 13, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 240 reviews.

Family Karaoke

Family Karaoke, a bar and karaoke and Korean spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2760 S. Havana St., Unit RS, to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.