DENVER (CBS4) — Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson just announced he’ll perform in Denver next year. So far, just 18 concerts have been announced in the United States between January and October 2020.
The “Small Town Southern Man” is coming to the Pepsi Center and you can catch that neon rainbow on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
“Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous – enduring hits such as his debut single ‘Here in The Real World’…signature songs ‘Chattahoochee,’ ‘Drive’ and ‘Gone Country’… party anthems ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ and ‘Good Time’… and many, many more,” the tour website states.
Tickets and information for all Alan Jackson 2020 Tour dates are available at alanjackson.com/tour.
