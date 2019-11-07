BREAKING NEWSHomicide in Breckenridge: 1 man dead, another shot & injured
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – A big water main break closed part of University Boulevard in Denver for a short time on Thursday morning. It was located between East Floyd Avenue and East Dartmouth Avenue.

The water was rushing heavily for over an hour but by 6:30 a.m. the flow of water had stopped. At 7 a.m. the road reopened.

Water main breaks can happen when there are rapid changes in temperature. On Wednesday morning the thermometer rose to 60 degrees. Then in the afternoon the temperatures dropped 30 degrees in only a few hours.

Comments