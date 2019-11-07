DENVER (CBS4) – A big water main break closed part of University Boulevard in Denver for a short time on Thursday morning. It was located between East Floyd Avenue and East Dartmouth Avenue.
Looks like a river flowing along University NB due to a water main break. University NB is closed between Floyd and Dartmouth. Avoid the area if possible. #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/lBgvmHZZ4T
— Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) November 7, 2019
The water was rushing heavily for over an hour but by 6:30 a.m. the flow of water had stopped. At 7 a.m. the road reopened.
#BREAKING: University is closed between Floyd and Dartmouth as crews work to repair a massive water main break this morning. Water is gushing into the roadway quickly and it’s a muddy mess out here. We’re working to learn more and will update you live in #CBS4Mornings. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/LGdPPsMf08
— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) November 7, 2019
Water main breaks can happen when there are rapid changes in temperature. On Wednesday morning the thermometer rose to 60 degrees. Then in the afternoon the temperatures dropped 30 degrees in only a few hours.
You must log in to post a comment.