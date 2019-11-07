



Steamboat Ski Resort is moving up Opening Day a week early to Nov. 15th. It will be the earliest opening at the resort in more than 50 years.

Lift tickets for the first week of the season will be $50 and all passes will be valid starting opening day. The season will start with Christie Peak Express featuring 50 acres, 1,100 vertical feet and 10 trails including Sitz, Sitzback, Jess’ Cut-Off, Vogue, lower Short Cut, Stampede, Boulevard, upper Giggle Gulch and Right O Way, as well as Desperado Carpet and select features in Lil’ Rodeo Terrain Park.

“Winter came early to Steamboat and with record breaking snow in October, opening sooner was an easy decision,” said Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation. “We know our local skiers and riders are ready for the season, and we want to provide the opportunity for our employees to begin work and start getting paid as early as possible. This is a great way to kick off the season for everyone!”

When the season begins on November 15, ski and snowboard lessons will be available with Steamboat SnowSports School. Additionally, the Outlaw Mountain Coaster will be open, Timber & Torch Grill and Gondola Joe’s and will be serving food and drinks, Steamboat Sports locations at Gondola Square and Gondola Square Demo Center will offer rentals and retail and Steamboat Mercantile will feature signature Steamboat items.

The Steamboat Ticket Office is currently open from 9 am to 5pm daily and guests can pick up their Steamboat season passes and daily lift tickets. The Ticket Office will move to winter hours on November 15, open from 8 am to 5pm daily. Ikon Passes should have been received in the mail and are direct to lift access.

On Nov. 15, the resort will hand out free Smartwool socks to the first 100 skiers and snowboarders. There will also be free breakfast burritos at the Christie Peak Express lift starting at 8 a.m.

“It’s fitting that the last time we were in such great shape in early November, the resort was opening new terrain. This year we’re opening early and next weekend we’ll introduce our new Gondola,” said Perlman.

Steamboat received 63 inches of snow at mid-mountain in October, the snowiest October on resort record. In addition to natural snow, a string of cold temperatures allowed the resort to begin snowmaking on October 24 and build large piles of snow to spread across the resort for an early season base. Snowmaking efforts continue across the resort as conditions allow.