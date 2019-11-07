  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Robert Polich, Summit County News

SILVERTHORNE, (CBS4) – A Silverthorne man was sentenced to seven years in prison after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers for over a decade. Robert Polich, 67, pleaded guilty this week to stealing $550,000 from a homeowners association in Hamilton Creek.

Robert Polich

Robert Polich (credit: Summit County)

It happened over the course of many year while Polich was the HOA administrator for Hamilton Creek Metropolitan District HOA.

He was arrested for similar crimes in 2014 but he paid back $160,000 to his former employer, the Enclave HOA, and he only served a 90 day jail sentence that time.

Comments