SILVERTHORNE, (CBS4) – A Silverthorne man was sentenced to seven years in prison after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers for over a decade. Robert Polich, 67, pleaded guilty this week to stealing $550,000 from a homeowners association in Hamilton Creek.
It happened over the course of many year while Polich was the HOA administrator for Hamilton Creek Metropolitan District HOA.
He was arrested for similar crimes in 2014 but he paid back $160,000 to his former employer, the Enclave HOA, and he only served a 90 day jail sentence that time.
