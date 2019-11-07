BREAKING NEWSJohn Hickenlooper received gifts, travel from billionaires and millionaires as governor, report says
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Shaun Boyd
Filed Under:Colorado News, Elon Musk, John Hickenlooper, Kimbal Musk


DENVER (CBS4) – A commission investigating ethics complaints released a report detailing questionable luxury travel made by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. The travel was on private jets owned by millionaires and billionaires. Hickenlooper, the commission said, did not report the travel as required by law.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Press Club

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Press Club in June. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In one case, Hickenlooper — who is currently running for U.S. Senate after abandoning his presidential bid — flew on a private jet home after officiating the wedding of Elon Musk’s sister. The report says the plane may have been owned by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk. It shows Musk’s nonprofit organization got a personal check from Hickenlooper for the flight.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (credit: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

Musk’s company benefited from a low emissions executive order by Hickenlooper. That order helped Tesla, an electric company owned by Musk.

In another case,  travel expenses, hotel and high priced meals in Turin, Italy were paid for by Fiat/Chrysler and other companies possibly in violation of the state’s gift ban. For example, the report says ground transportation was provided for Maserati limousine service.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd is working on further details and reaction for CBS4 News at 6.

Shaun Boyd

Comments