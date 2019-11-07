DENVER (CBS4) – A commission investigating ethics complaints released a report detailing questionable luxury travel made by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. The travel was on private jets owned by millionaires and billionaires. Hickenlooper, the commission said, did not report the travel as required by law.
In one case, Hickenlooper — who is currently running for U.S. Senate after abandoning his presidential bid — flew on a private jet home after officiating the wedding of Elon Musk’s sister. The report says the plane may have been owned by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk. It shows Musk’s nonprofit organization got a personal check from Hickenlooper for the flight.
Musk’s company benefited from a low emissions executive order by Hickenlooper. That order helped Tesla, an electric company owned by Musk.
In another case, travel expenses, hotel and high priced meals in Turin, Italy were paid for by Fiat/Chrysler and other companies possibly in violation of the state’s gift ban. For example, the report says ground transportation was provided for Maserati limousine service.
Political Specialist Shaun Boyd is working on further details and reaction for CBS4 News at 6.
