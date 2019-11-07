DENVER (CBS4) – Federal agents and police officers raided 19 locations around the Denver area early Thursday morning — including a building in the 3200 Block of Navajo Street that neighbors described as a Hells Angels clubhouse.

"The Hells Angels just got raided next to us." Federal agents raided multiple locations around the Denver area early Thursday morning:https://t.co/GVgYeZxHXy pic.twitter.com/iT7CihvCUR — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) November 7, 2019

Video captured by neighbor shows about 10 agents and several uniformed officers outside the location, and patrol cars blocking a nearby intersection.

“The Hells Angels just got raided next to us,” a man can be heard saying in one of the video clips. “I haven’t seen a person come out.”

Neighbors told CBS4 they heard flash bangs as the agents went into the home but things quieted down fairly quickly after that.

ATF Special Agent David Booth said 12 people were taken into custody but did not say what charges they are facing. Booth did confirm that some of the individuals “have ties to motorcycle gangs.” He said at least two motorcycle gangs were involved.

“It’s not just a Hells Angels case,” Booth said.

Investigators said raids took place in Denver, the metro area, Colorado Springs, and Weld County. They said the raids were successful but there are still individuals agents are working to locate.

Booth said the ATF was involved to coordinate the effort between state and local agencies but would say the specific nature of the crimes being investigated.